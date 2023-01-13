Jim Caldwell will not be on the Washington Commanders' sideline next fall.

The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport report Caldwell rejected the chance to interview for the team's vacant offensive coordinator job.

Caldwell, 67, indicated to the Commanders that he's only interested in head coaching jobs and has already interviewed with the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

A native of Beloit, WI, Caldwell has seven years of head coaching experience with the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions.

In three seasons with the Colts, Caldwell posted a 26-22 mark and took the team to Super Bowl XLIV where they ultimately lost to the New Orleans Saints.

With the Lions, Caldwell went 36-28 over four seasons, reaching the playoffs on two occasions in 2014 and 2016.

Caldwell has won two Super Bowls as an offensive coordinator, in 2007 with the Colts and in 2013 with the Baltimore Ravens.

Caldwell last coached in the NFL in 2019, serving as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach with the Miami Dolphins.

The Commanders fired Scott Turner on Wednesday after serving as OC for three seasons.