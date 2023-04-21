Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said that captain Patrice Bergeron is likely to return to the lineup for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

Bergeron did not accompany the team to Florida for Games 3 and 4 and did not practise Friday morning

Montgomery on Bergeron: Game 5 is likely. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) April 21, 2023

The 37-year-old was injured in the regular-season finale against the Montreal Canadiens and has missed the first two games of the playoffs.

In 78 regular-season games, Bergeron had 27 goals and 58 points as the Bruins ran away with the Presidents' Trophy with an NHL single season record in wins (65) and points (135).

Goaltender Linus Ullmark also did not practise Friday morning, with Montgomery saying he is a game-time decision. Ullmark turned aside 24-of-29 shots against in Game 2's 6-3 loss. In the regular season, he went 40-6-1 in 46 appearances, posting a .938 save percentage and 1.89 goals-against average.

The Bruins and Panthers are tied 1-1 in their first-round playoff series.