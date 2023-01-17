With just over six weeks until the NHL trade deadline, Bo Horvat's future with the Vancouver Canucks remains very much unclear.

The team's captain is a pending unrestricted free agent in the midst of a career-best season, while the Canucks remain outside of the playoff picture.

Canucks president Jim Rutherford admitted Monday that the team's contract offer to Horvat has been based on his previous success, and is not a reflection of the season he's having.

"We, I believe, have taken our best shot, and the contract that we have on the table for Bo right now I think is a fair contract for what he's done up until this year," Rutherford said. "But it's certainly under market value for what he's done this year. So, we're in a pickle here.

"He's had a career year, a career run, and he's looking for his money. He deserves it. I don't blame him."

Horvat has 30 goals and 48 points in 43 games this season after topping the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career last season with 31. His previous career high in points came in the 2018-19 season when he posted 61 in 82 games.

The 27-year-old is in the final season of a six-year, $33 million deal that carries a cap hit of $5.5 million. Trade rumours have surrounded Horvat throughout the season, with the centre releasing a statement last month that he would not be commenting on his future.

Rutherford said Monday that he believes Vancouver needs "major surgery" as he pursues a "retool" to make the team a contender once again.

"I still believe in the core and I still believe that we have a lot of good players, but with that, when I talk about major surgery, well, there could be core players that have to move out," he said. "It may be the way, it may be the only way that we can get significant players back where you take a core player, and you can get a good, young center and a good right-shot defenceman. It may be the only way to do it."

Horvat has spent his entire career with the Canucks since being selected ninth overall in the 2013 draft.