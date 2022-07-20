The Trey Lance era appears ready to kick off in earnest with the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team has given permission to the agents of Jimmy Garoppolo, Don Yee and Carter Chow, to seek a trade for the 30-year-old quarterback.

After having undergone offseason shoulder surgery, Garoppolo has been cleared to begin practicing, but Schefter notes the team plans to exercise caution with him.

A native of the Chicago area, Garoppolo was acquired by the Niners midway through the 2017 season.

In 46 games over five years with the Niners, Garoppolo has thrown for 11,162 yards on 897-for-1,324 passing with 66 touchdowns and 38 interceptions. He has a 4-2 record in two playoff appearances with the team, reaching Super Bowl LIV in 2020 and the NFC Championship last season.

Garoppolo has one year and a $26.95 million cap hit remaining on his current deal.

The team traded up to take North Dakota State quarterback Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.