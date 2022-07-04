The Saskatchewan Roughriders have acquired global punter Jimmy Smith from the Calgary Stampeders in exchange for a third-round selection in the 2023 CFL Global Draft, the team announced on Monday.

Smith, 27, was initially traded to the Stampeders on June 5 in a deal between the two clubs that saw the Riders acquire the Stampeders' seventh-round selection in the 2023 CFL Draft and a third-round selection in the 2023 CFL Global Draft.

The Australian-born punter has played in three games for the Stampeders this season, making 18 punts for 795 yards (43.4 yards). He signed with the Roughriders in April after spending time with the Tennessee Titans of the National Football League in 2021.