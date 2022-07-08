The San Francisco 49ers announced the passing of cornerback Jimmy Williams on Friday.

He was 43.

The 49ers mourn the passing of alumni Jimmy Williams.



Our organization sends its condolences to his wife, Chandra, and the entire Williams family. pic.twitter.com/tvRJGpyg8i — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) July 8, 2022

No cause of death was given for the native of Baton Rouge, LA who spent six seasons in the NFL with the Niners and Seattle Seahawks.

A sixth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2001 NFL Draft out of Vanderbilt, Williams was also utilized as a kick returner.

He appeared in 80 NFL games, recording 151 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble. He also had a punt return for a touchdown during the 2002 season.