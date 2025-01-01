A fluky unassisted goal from defender Jincy Roese with 70 seconds remaining lifted the Ottawa Charge to a 2-1 Professional Women's Hockey League victory against the Toronto Sceptres on Tuesday.

Roese's long-range wrist shot was going wide but hit the end of the right pad of Toronto goalie Raygan Kirk to change direction to slide in for the game-winner.

The late goal allowed Ottawa goalie Emerance Maschmeyer to depart with a well-earned win. She made 37 saves as Toronto outshot the Charge 38-13 before 8,278 at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The 30-year-old netminder from Bruderheim, Alta., was six minutes away from the PWHL's first shutout this season.

But Hannah Miller scored on the power play after Ottawa's Tereza Vanisova was given a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct.

The latest instalment of the Battle of Ontario arrived less than 24 hours after the Ontario teams made a four-player trade.

Late Monday evening, Toronto acquired defender Savannah Harmon and forward Hayley Scamurra from Ottawa for Victoria Bach and veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque.

Bach rushed the puck into Toronto's end on a play that led to Ottawa's game-winner.

A loose puck squirted back to Finnish defender Ronja Savolainen, and she rifled in the period's only goal from the high slot 7:12 into the second period.

TAKEAWAYS

Sceptres: International Ice Hockey Federation president Luc Tardif presented injured Toronto forward Natalie Spooner with the 2024 IIHF female Player of the Year award during a first-period timeout.

Charge: Even though Ottawa didn't register its first shot on goal until the 13:10 mark of the opening period, the visitors scored the game's first goal for the fifth time in seven outings.

KEY MOMENT

Danielle Serdachny had a good opportunity to put Ottawa ahead 2-0, but she shot high on her breakaway with 58 seconds remaining in the second period.

KEY STAT

Maschmeyer, the PWHL's first star last week, entered the game with a league-leading .929 save percentage.

UP NEXT

Ottawa visits the New York Siren on Jan. 7.

Toronto entertains the Montreal Victoire on Jan. 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2024.