HALIFAX — There was no emotional letdown for Czechia against underdog Austria. After knocking off Canada 5-2 on Monday, Czechia kept its foot on the gas in cruising past Austria 9-0.

Jiri Kulich scored three times for the winners, with Gabriel Szturc adding a pair. Singles were added by Jakub Brabenec, Petr Hauser, Ales Cech and David Spacek. Stanislav Svozil chipped in with three assists.

Czechia led 3-0 after the first period and took a 7-0 lead into the third. Czechia improved to 2-0 while Austria slipped to 0-2, having lost 11-0 to Sweden on Monday.

Czechia outshot Austria 29-5. Tomas Suchanek recorded the shutout.

UPCOMING

On Wednesday, the United States (1-0) will play Slovakia (0-1) in Moncton, while Germany (0-1) faces Canada (0-1) in Halifax.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2022.