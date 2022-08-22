The Nashville Predators have assigned forward Joakim Kemell to the Finnish Liiga's JYP from the Finland National Junior Team, general manager David Poille announced on Monday.

The 18-year-old helped lead Finland to a silver medal at this month's World Junior Hockey Championship, finishing with a team-high 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in seven games. His 12 points were also second most among all tournament skaters and the most in tournament history by a Predators draft pick.

Kemell was selected 17th overall by the club in the 2022 NHL Draft.

He played his first professional season with JYP in 2020-21, registering 15 goals and 23 points in 39 games, leading all rookies in goals.

Kemell also represented Finland at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where has was the alternate captain and finish tied for third in tournament scoring with five goals.