Forward Joao Felix has officially joined Barcelona, the team confirmed on Friday.

Details of the transfer have not been released.

"𝐈𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐦𝐲 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐈 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐤𝐢𝐝."



João Félix pic.twitter.com/QRjYmYj3P3 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2023

The 23-year-old last played with Chelsea, making 16 appearances and scoring four goals.

The Viseu, Portugal, native has cored 51 goals in 168 apps in his senior carrer with Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Benfica and Benfica B.

Felix has also made 31 appearances with the men's national team, scoring five goals, including one goal at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

More to come.