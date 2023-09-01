Felix officially joins Barcelona
Joao Felix - Getty Images
Published
Forward Joao Felix has officially joined Barcelona, the team confirmed on Friday.
Details of the transfer have not been released.
The 23-year-old last played with Chelsea, making 16 appearances and scoring four goals.
The Viseu, Portugal, native has cored 51 goals in 168 apps in his senior carrer with Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Benfica and Benfica B.
Felix has also made 31 appearances with the men's national team, scoring five goals, including one goal at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
More to come.