FREDERICTON - Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant closed in on a playoff spot at the world mixed doubles curling championship with a 13-2 rout of Finland in Wednesday's early draw.

Canada scored a deuce in the first end and then stole two in each of the next three ends.

After Finland got on the board with a deuce in the fifth end, Canada slammed the door shut with five points in the sixth.

Peterman and Gallant, from Chestermere, Alta., improved to 6-1, good for second in Group A, heading into a match against China on Wednesday evening.

Group A leader Italy (7-0) became the first team to clinch a playoff spot with an 8-2 win over China in the morning draw.

The two 10-team groups play a nine-game round robin, and the top three teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.

Combined results from this year's competition and the 2024 world playdowns will determine the seven countries that will join host Italy at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games. The two remaining spots in the 10-team field will come from the Olympic Qualifying Event in December at Kelowna, B.C.

Reigning Canadian mixed doubles champions Kadriana Lott and Colton Lott were fifth at last year's worlds in Oestersund, Sweden.

