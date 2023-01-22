Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes in the first half as the Cincinnati Bengals lead 17-7 over the Buffalo Bills in their AFC Divisional Round matchup.

The third-year quarterback finished the half completing 18 of 27 for 186 yards and two touchdowns, finding eight different receivers, including second year superstar wideout Ja'Marr Chase, who caught three passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Buffalo's offence struggled to get going in the first half, with only one scoring campaign and three punts on four drives. Josh Allen completed 10 of 17 passes for 111 yards, adding nine yards and a score as a runner.

The Bengals passing offence on the other hand started the game firing on all cylinders, quickly slicing and dicing their way through the Bills defence before Chase caught a 28-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring on their first drive.

Burrow got the ball back after a punt and again marched his team down the field – aided by a couple of good runs by running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine – and capped it off with another touchdown pass, this time to tight end Hayden Hurst to extend the lead to 14-0.

Buffalo’s offence finally caught a little bit of momentum on their third campaign of the game with Josh Allen completing passes to six different receivers, converting on fourth down and it to the end zone himself on a one-yard touchdown run to cut into the Cincinnati’s lead.

Burrow and Chase responded with what seemed like another touchdown drive for the Bengals, but after review the play was called back and Zac Taylor had to settle for a field goal to push the lead to 17-7.

The winner goes on to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday in the AFC Championship Game who beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 on Saturday.