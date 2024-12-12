Hockey Canada has announced the return of its management group for a second-consecutive year with Canada’s National Men’s Team at the 2024 Spengler Cup, with former NHLer Joe Thornton and Calgary Flames assistant GM Brad Pascall back as co-general managers.

Hnat Domenichelli also returns as assistant general manager.

“Brad, Joe and Hnat brought tremendous leadership and experience to our group last year and we are thrilled to have them return and build upon last season,” said Scott Salmond, Hockey Canada’s senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations in a statement. “Each bring their own knowledge having represented Canada on multiple occasions and in varying roles. They know what it takes to win in short-term competition and we know they will assemble a team that will proudly wear the Maple Leaf in its quest to win the Spengler Cup.”

Pascall is currently in his 11th season as assistant general manager of the Calgary Flames, and his second as vice-president of hockey operations. Pascall is also general manager of the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League (AHL). During his tenure at Hockey Canada from 1996-2014, he won five-straight gold medals at the IIHF World Junior Championship, three Olympic gold medals, two IIHF World Championship gold medals, the 2004 World Cup of Hockey and the 2012 Spengler Cup.

Thornton played in a 25-year professional career that included NHL stints with the Boston Bruins, San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers, as well as parts of three seasons with HC Davos during NHL lockouts and the COVID-19 pandemic. In over 1,700 NHL games, he amassed 1,539 points, was a six-time all-star and won the Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy in 2005-06. Internationally, Thornton suited up for Canada eight times, winning a gold medal at the 1996 Pacific Cup, gold at the 1997 IIHF World Junior Championship, silver at the 2005 IIHF World Championship and gold at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games, as well as the World Cup of Hockey in 2004 and 2016. He also played in two Spengler Cups with HC Davos, winning the championship in 2004.

Domenichelli has served as general manager of HC Lugano of the National League since 2019. As a player, he had an 18-year professional career that included 922 games in the NHL, AHL and NL, while also representing Canada nine times. Domenichelli won a gold medal at the 1996 IIHF World Junior Championship, suited up at the Spengler Cup four times, winning the championship in 2003, and represented Switzerland at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games. He also won back-to-back Memorial Cups (1994, 1995) with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League, as well as the Calder Cup with the AHL’s Houston Aeros in 2003.

Canada opens the 2024 Spengler Cup against host HC Davos on Dec. 26, and will also face the Straubing Tigers of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga in preliminary-round play. The championship game is set for Dec. 31.

TSN, Hockey Canada’s official broadcast partner, will broadcast all 11 tournament games.