Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will be pursuing his 17th Mustard Belt on July 4.

The star competitive eater confirmed Monday he will be back in the Nathan's Hotdog Eating Competition after being banned from the event last year. Chestnut was left out of the contest after reaching an endorsement deal with a rival company, Impossible Foods, which specializes in vegan hotdogs.

"I’m thrilled to be returning to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest," Chestnut wrote as part of a statement on X. "This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life."

Chestnut has won the Nathan's contest 16 times, including every year from 2016-2024. His world record stands at 76 franks consumed in the allotted 10 minutes in 2021. Chestnut, 40, ate 62 dogs in 2024.

Patrick Bertoletti won the title last year with 58 hot dogs consumed. It was the lowest winning total since Chestnut ate 54 to win in 2010.

The contest is held annually at the corner of Stillwater and Surf avenues in Coney Island, an area of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Watch the Nathan's Hotdog Eating Competition LIVE on TSN on July 4.