Joey "Jaws" Chestnut ate 62 hot dogs and buns at Tuesday's Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn to give him his eighth straight win and 16th career competition victory.

The annual Fourth of July tradition was delayed two hours after heavy rain swept through the Coney Island Area, but eaters took the stage just after 2:00 p.m. ET.

Geoffrey Esper was second with 49 and James Webb took third with 47.

The 39-year-old Chestnut picked up his 15th win last year, overcoming a protestor interrupting his session while also competing in a walking boot due to a leg injury. He finished with 63 hot dogs and buns, well ahead of Geoffrey Esper, who was second with 47.5 hot dogs and buns consumed.

FanDuel had Chestnut's over/under set at 72.5 hot dogs and buns, with the under at -130 and the over at -105. He was also -3,000 to win the Mustard Belt.

Chestnut has not lost the competition since 2015, when Matt Stonie ended his run of eight straight wins. His world-record is 76 hot dogs and buns, set in 2021.

On the women's side Tuesday, record-holder Miki Sudo picked up her ninth win in the past 10 competitions, having sat out the 2021 event while pregnant.

Sudo ate 39 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes Tuesday. She won the event last year in her return with 40 hot dogs and buns downed, while her record continues to sit at 48 and a half, set in 2020, when the competition was held without fans in attendance.