The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are in agreement on a deal sending outfielder Joey Gallo to L.A., reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The trade is pending a medical review, tweets Passan.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that double-A righty Clayton Beeter would be headed back to New York should the deal happen.

Always one to struggle to consistently put the ball in play, Gallo is hitting .159 with 12 home runs and 24 RBI in 82 games so far this season, his second in the Bronx after coming over in a deal with the Texas Rangers at last year’s deadline.

The 28-year-old has tremendous power, recording back-to-back 40-homer seasons in 2017 and 2018 with the Rangers, but has also had more than 190 strikeouts in a season three different times. He has two All-Star appearances and two Gold Glove Awards during his eight-year big league career.

Gallo is due $10.275 million this season and is scheduled to become a free agent this winter.