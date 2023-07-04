Joey “Jaws” Chestnut will be competing for his 16th win at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest on Tuesday.

You can watch the competition LIVE on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App at Noon E.T/9am P.T.

The 39-year-old picked up his 15th win last year, overcoming a protestor interrupting his session while also competing in a walking boot due to a leg injury. He finished with 63 hot dogs and buns, well ahead of Geoffrey Esper, who was second with 47.5 hot dogs and buns consumed.

Back to full health and likely to eat uninterrupted, Chestnut could take aim at his world record of 76 franks and buns consumed in the 10-minute span on Tuesday,

FanDuel has Chestnut's over/under set at 72.5 hot dogs and buns, with the under at -130 and the over at -105. He is also -3,000 to win the Mustard Belt.

Chestnut has not lost the competition since 2015, when Matt Stonie ended his run of eight straight wins.

On the women's side Tuesday, record-holder Miki Sudo is eyeing her ninth win in the past 10 competitions, having sat out the 2021 event while pregnant.

Sudo won the event last year in her return with 40 hot dogs and buns downed, while record continues to sit at 48 and a half, set in 2020, when the competition was held without fans in attendance.