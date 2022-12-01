The Buffalo Bills announced they have elevated wide receiver John Brown from the practice squad ahead of their game against their AFC East rival New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

WR John Brown has been elevated from the practice squad for tonight’s game. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 1, 2022

The 32-year-old Florida-born receiver, commonly known as "Smoke", was signed to the Bills' practice roster in late November. The Pittsburg State alum previously spent the 2021 season with a trio of teams, seeing stints with the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown, however, has ties to the Bills, as he spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with them, setting career highs in his first season with quarterback Josh Allen. Brown hauled in 72 receptions for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns.

Prior to his time in Buffalo, Brown spent a season with the Baltimore Ravens (2018) and four with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted him with the 91st pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.