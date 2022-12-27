Washington Capitals defenceman John Carlson was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday and is out "long term," head coach Peter Laviolette said.

John Carlson (hit in the face with a shot Friday) was placed on IR today by the Capitals. Peter Laviolette said he will be out "long term." Asked to clarify, Laviolette said it'll be longer than the 7 days he's required to miss for bein on IR (retroactive to day he was injured). — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) December 27, 2022

Carlson, 32, took a puck to the right side of his face on a shot from former teammate Brenden Dillon during the second period against the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 23 and skated off quickly, leaving a pool of blood on the ice.

He did not return and Laviolette said following the game that Carlson was taken to a hospital for precautionary evaluation.

Laviolette said Carlson will be out for longer than the seven days he's required to miss for being placed on injured reserve.

Carlson has eight goals and 13 assists in 30 games so far this season.

The Capitals are currently fifth in the Metropolitan Division at 19-13-4 as they prepare to face the New York Rangers on Tuesday.