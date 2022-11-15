Toronto's Team John Epping and Winnipeg's Team Kaitlyn Lawes were victorious at the Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic, the premier event this weekend in curling.

Epping's crew of third Mathew Camm, second Patrick Janssen and lead Scott Chadwick went 6-1 over the five day event, beating Stuart Thompson, Owen Purcell and Jason Camm in the playoffs to claim the title.

Epping added Janssen and Chadwick to his squad this season after losing Ryan Fry and Brent Laing.

The result in Halifax was their best of the season and they now hold a record of 25-15.

On the women's side of the draw, Team Lawes, playing without their skipper Kaitlyn, also went 6-1 to win the bonspiel, topping Danielle Inglis, Andrea Kelly and Christina Black in the playoffs.

Laura Walker, who is focusing on mixed-doubles this season, filled in for Lawes at the 1824 Halifax Classic. Regular third Selena Njegovan skipped in Halifax and was joined by second Jocelyn Peterman and lead Kristin MacCuish.

Playing in their first season as a foursome, Team Lawes have now won two bonspiels and own a record of 31-11

Both the men's and women's events had purses of $24,000.

Other Winners

Prague Classic - Fredrik Nyman (M)

Como Cashspiel - Pat Ferris (M)

Original 16 Men's Cashspiel - Ross Whyte (M)

Twin Anchors Houseboats Classic - Dean Joanisse (M)

Curling Stadium Contender Series - John Shuster (M), Madison Bear (W)

Ladies Alberta Open - Kayla Skrlik (W)