John Gibbons was approached with the idea of writing a book when his time with the Toronto Blue Jays ended in 2018. He just wasn’t sure anyone would be interested.

“Yeah right, a book? Really? I thought who would read that, you know? Because I probably wouldn’t” Gibbons told TSN last week.

But as we’ve all learned the past few years, things can change.

Gibbons joined the Atlanta Braves on a special assignment job under general manager Alex Anthopoulos for the 2020 season and quickly found himself without much to do once COVID-19 shut down the sports world. Suddenly, writing a book didn’t seem like such a bad idea.

“Maybe we’ll try it, have a little fun with it and see what happens,” he said.

Gibby: Tales of a Baseball Lifer written by Greg Oliver and Gibbons himself hits shelves next month. It details his 40-plus seasons in professional baseball, highlighted by back-to-back trips to the American League Championship Series as manager of the Jays.

He found out quickly writing the book was only half the battle and making people want to read it was the other half. So, he started a Twitter account and launched a podcast called The Gibby Show.

“I’ll tell you what. I hate the social media stuff, but they say you gotta do it, man. You gotta do it. So, I said okay. Actually, had a little fun with it. I find the stupider stuff you put out there, the more people like it,” Gibbons said with a laugh.

He wasn’t kidding about the fun part.

A quick scroll on Gibbons’ Twitter account reveals some wild animal photography, a reunion with Cito Gaston and some (very) off-key Frank Sinatra in front of the New York Public Library. And that’s all just in the past month.

Now 60 and no longer with the Braves, Gibbons admitted he likes being able to kick back and spend more time with his family.

“It also takes its toll a little bit on the family life. Last few years I’ve just been kind of settled down around here. I see my kids more and kind of kick back and enjoy some of the things I missed during those 40 something years… All that time on the road coming and going, it beats you up a little bit.”

Gibbons tabbed former Blue Jay Josh Donaldson to write the book’s forward. Donaldson won the American League MVP in his first season with Toronto in 2015 and while the pair may have butted heads at times, Gibbons said they remain close long after their player-manager relationship came to an end.

“We communicated very well, it wasn’t always pleasant, but that’s the one thing we had. I knew where he stood and he knew where I stood,” Gibbons said.

“He wrote the forward on the book, and he was the perfect guy to start off the podcast. We still keep in touch. I’m a big fan and I root for him. And let’s face it, as far as my career in the coaching ranks, without him and a couple of the other guys wouldn’t have any success at all.”

Gibbons is also thrilled to see Jose Bautista’s name going up on the Level of Excellence at Rogers Centre this coming August, saying the six-time All-Star was as motivated as any player he’s ever been around.

“I say this to everybody, but he would show up to play every day ready to play more than anybody I’ve ever been around and ever seen as a player or a coach,” Gibbons said. “Because he was so motivated to maximize his career. He had a little chip on his shoulder.”

Gibbons managed the Blue Jays in separate stints from 2004 to 2008 and again from 2013 to 2018, leading the team to their most fruitful era since they won back-to-back World Series titles in 1992 and 1993. Gibbons said he’s still a “big Blue Jays guy” from his home in Texas and is hoping the 2023 group has some of the same success his teams did.

“There’s no reason they can’t go a long way and repeat what they did last year and then maybe build on that,” he said. “They’re really good. I liked some of the additions during the off-season. I think they balanced out their lineup a little bit with some capable left-handed hitters.”

“They’ve got to stay healthy; I mean, everybody tells you that but it’s so true. You can always like your team on paper, but you’ve still got to go out there and do it, it’s never that easy.”

Gibbons said he senses a heightened level of urgency with the team and is happy they’re ditching the home run jacket this season.

“Hey, thank god they’re putting that jacket away. For crying out loud. I used to see that and go ‘Oh, god,’” Gibbons said.

“The game is entertainment no doubt, and the younger fan base likes that stuff a little bit more. But it’s still all about winning. Sometimes [every team, not just the Jays] get carried away and sometimes, you know, I think you need an adjustment a little bit and maybe some more humble pie. I think that’s definitely a good thing to get rid of that jacket.”

While working on the book, goofing around on Twitter and maintaining the podcast – scheduled to return for a second season this spring – has kept Gibbons busy, he does hope to get back in a big-league dugout one day, though he realizes it won’t be easy.

“My dream was to get back on the field, that hasn’t happened. That door is closing. I don’t know if there’s a little crack in it left, or maybe not,” he said. “But even if not I’m good. But that’s still my dream to manage one more time. If it doesn’t happen, you know, I’ve been awful lucky anyway.”