OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh sounded doubtful Monday about Lamar Jackson's availability for this weekend's game at Pittsburgh.

Jackson left Sunday's 10-9 win over Denver with a knee injury. Harbaugh said after the game that it was not a season-ending type of injury. On Monday, he provided an update.

“He's been through the MRIs, and I would say it's kind of week to week. It's going to be a weekly thing, so as the week goes on we'll see for this week,” Harbaugh said. “It's probably less likely for this week but it's not impossible. And then after that, it'll become more and more likely.”

Jackson left the game after taking a sack on the final play of the first quarter. This is around the same point in the season when he injured his ankle last year. He wasn't able to return from that, and Baltimore's late-season slide left the team out of the playoffs.

Backup Tyler Huntley threw for 187 yards with an interception. He led a 91-yard drive late in the fourth quarter for the game's only touchdown.

