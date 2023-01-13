John Klingberg appeared headed for the Trade Bait board soon after signing a one-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks in the off-season, and has now taken another step towards likely being dealt ahead of the March 3 trade deadline.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes that Klingberg has submitted his 10-team approved trade list to the Ducks, though he could still accept a trade to a team who didn't make the cut.

"(Klingberg) had a full no-trade [clause] until Jan. 1 and has now submitted that 10-team list because it is now a modified no-trade," LeBrun explained on Insider Trading Thursday. "Ten teams that he could be traded to without him needing to waive his clause.

"The reality is Klingberg will want to go to a contender, so if it's a team that makes the best offer to the Anaheim Ducks that actually isn't on that 10-team list, I think that his reps at Newport Sports will want to work with Anaheim to get that best deal to get him on a playoff team. So I'm not sure that the 10-team list is paramount in this case as opposed to one of those 16 teams headed to the postseason."

The 30-year-old defenceman has five goals and 13 points in 35 games this season with the Ducks, who are currently third last in the NHL standings. He carries a $7 million cap hit on the one-year deal he signed with the Ducks in the summer.

LeBrun reported last month that Klingberg was among the blueline options the Edmonton Oilers have discussed internally ahead of the deadline.

A fifth-round pick of the Stars in 2011, Klingberg had spent his entire career in Dallas before signing with the Ducks. He has 76 goals and 387 points in 587 NHL games.