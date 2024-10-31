The Houston Texans and New York Jets kick off Week 9 of the NFL Season in a clash of two teams going in different directions.

After opening the season -168 to make the playoffs, the Jets have seen their odds balloon to +570 to reach the postseason.

According to TSN Sr. Sports Betting Analyst Domenic Padula, if the 2-6 Jets lose tonight they will become the first team in the Super Bowl era to lose six straight games without being an underdog of three or more points in any of them.

Meanwhile, the 6-2 Texans are -850 to win the AFC South and have the eighth shortest odds to win the Super Bowl at +1900.

You can read more about the game and Padula’s best bet of Garrett Wilson over 59.5 receiving yards in today’s edition of Morning Coffee.

In this article we are going to look at Canadian wide receiver John Metchie and his props for the evening.

With Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs both out of the lineup, someone on the Texans will need to step up and if Diggs’ tweet from Thursday morning is any indication, it might be Metchie stepping into a bigger role than usual.

HOW MANY YARDS WILL JOHN METCHIE HAVE ON THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL?

Metchie’s receiving number for Thursday night is 20.5 yards on FanDuel.

The Brampton, Ont., native has gone over this number in three of his 21 games in the NFL, with the most recent being last week against the Indianapolis Colts.

Metchie’s four targets against the Colts were a season-high for the 24-year-old and the most he’s had in a game since the last time Houston played the Jets in Week 14 last season when he had five.

One of Metchie’s grabs against the Colts came on a broken play where quarterback C.J. Stroud was forced to roll to his right and make a tough throw the Canadian’s way. Metchie hauled in the pass, picking up 28 yards and setting the Texans up in field goal range.

Following the play, running back Joe Mixon – who was mic’d up for the game – dropped a “That boy special.”

WILL JOHN METCHIE SCORE A TOUCHDOWN ON THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Metchie’s odds to score a touchdown on Thursday are +500 on FanDuel.

That number represents an implied probability of 16.67 per cent.

Metchie has scored zero touchdowns in NFL career.

Last week, three of his four targets came inside the Colts’ 25-yard line and his two redzone targets were the first two he has seen all year.

In 2023, he had a total of five redzone targets with none of those coming in Week 14 against the Jets.