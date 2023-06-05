Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced Monday that pitcher Zach Pop felt something in his hamstring and is being reevaluated while catcher Danny Jansen is trending in the right direction after suffering a groin injury.

Pop, a 26-year-old Brampton, Ont., native, has played in 15 games for the Blue Jays this season, recording a 6.59 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 13.2 innings of work.

A former Miami Marlin, Pop was acquired by the Blue Jays last season along with Anthony Bass in exchange for Jordan Groshans.

Jansen, 28, was drafted in the 16th round (475) in the 2013 MLB Draft and is in the midst of his sixth season with the Blue Jays (2018-23). Through 36 games, the Elmhurst, Ill., native has amassed 25 hits, 16 runs and six home runs with a .207 batting percentage.