Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares had to be helped off the ice on Monday in Vegas after getting hit in the left knee by a shot from teammate Rasmus Sandin.

The play midway through the third period came with the Golden Knights leading the Maple Leafs 2-1.

Tavares went down immediately after the puck hit him and was in obvious discomfort. He needed help to get to the bench and did not put any weight on his left leg. He immediately went to Toronto's dressing room.

The 32-year-old is off to a good start this season, with three goals and four assists in seven games. He scored two goals in Toronto's 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.