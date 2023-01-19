Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella does not believe Ivan Provorov's decision to skip warmups to avoid waring the team's Pride Night jersey on Tuesday will have a negative impact on the team's dressing room.

Tortorella said Thursday that Provorov first approached him about not wearing the jersey a few days before Tuesday's game. While those conversations remained contained to a few members of the organization, the team spoke on Provorov's decision as a group after Tuesday's win.

"Not for a second," Tortorella said of having any concerns Provorov's choice would affect the locker room. "The meeting, the 15-20 minutes we spent together, was really healthy. [A] really good process in a very important situation.

"To me, it bonds the team going through something like that. I'm not concerned about the speculation of a team splitting up. Not a chance."

Provorov was the lone Flyer not to skate in warmups, with the rest of the team’s players wearing jerseys featuring a rainbow pattern on the nameplate and numbers, as well as sticks wrapped in Pride-themed tape. The jerseys and sticks were to be auctioned off after the game with proceeds going to charity.

The 26-year-old defenceman, who played nearly 23 minutes and led the Flyers in ice time in the 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, said his choice was made to "stay true to myself and my religion"



How do teams and the NHL navigate through something like the Provorov situation? While the NHL would love to be unified on all fronts, with over 700 players in the league, there will be varied perspectives. So how do teams and the league navigate through something like what happened with Ivan Provorov? Hockey Insider Darren Dreger joins SportsCentre with his thoughts.

Tortorella, who said Tuesday that he did not consider sitting Provorov, said Thursday he drew on personal experience in the situation.

"Provy did nothing wrong," Tortorella said. "Just because you don't agree with his decision doesn't mean he did anything wrong.

"Let me put it to you this way. My experience, back in '16, when I was asked a question about the flag... 'If a player sits [for the anthem] what would you do?' and I said, 'They would sit the rest of the game.' I was wrong. I learned a lot through that experience. My feelings towards any type of protest to the flag, during the anthem, it disgusts me. To this day, it disgusts me. It shouldn't be done. Those are my feelings; I can't push those feelings onto someone else. So, I was wrong in saying that back then.

"...Same situation here. Provy is not out there banging a drum against Pride Night. He quietly went about his business. Him and I had a number of conversations to how we were gonna do this. You have the team, you have him, you have all this going on, talked a lot, you have the whole process there. He felt strongly with his beliefs, and he stayed with it."

The NHL issued a statement in response to Provorov's decision on Wednesday morning, stating "players are free to decide which initiatives to support, and we continue to encourage their voices and perspectives on social and cultural issues."

Provorov, a native of Yaroslavl, Russia, has two goals and 15 points in 45 games this season.