Treliving: 'We have done everything possible to keep John in Calgary'

Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau has decided to test the open market when free agency opens on Wednesday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Hearing that Johnny Gaudreau has decided to test the open market@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

The 28-year-old can still return to the team but will not be able to sign an eight-year contract with the Flames once the midnight deadline passes on Tuesday night.

"We were informed this evening, after a lengthy discussion and negotiation, that Johnny Gaudreau was going to hit free agency," said Flames general manager Brad Treliving at a news conference on Tuesday night. "I can assure our fans we did everything possible to keep John in Calgary."

"I want to wish him and his family all the very best....I don't want to speak for John, [but] it is my strong belief that this was a family decision."

Brad Treliving:



"We were informed this evening, after a lengthy discussion and negotiation, that Johnny Gaudreau was going to hit free agency."



"I can assure our fans we did everything possible to keep John in Calgary."



"I want to wish him and his family all the very best." — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) July 13, 2022

Gaudreau had a career season in 2021-22, recording 40 goals and 115 points in 82 games. In 602 career games with the Flames, the Salem, N.J. native has 210 goals and 399 assists.

He is coming off a six-year, $40.5 million contract with an average annual value of $6.75 million. He was originally selected by the Flames in the fourth round (104th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft.

Dreger can also confirm that Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov will hit the open market.

Another Flame hits the market. Nikita Zadorov will test free agency. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

The 27-year-old Russian scored four goals and added 18 assists over 74 games in 2021-22, his first season in Calgary.