The Columbus Blue Jackets are signing forward Johnny Gaudreau to a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with an AAV of $9.75 million, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

The 28-year-old had a career season in 2021-22, recording 40 goals and 115 points in 82 games with the Calgary Flames.

A fourth-round pick (104th overall) by the Flames at the 2011 NHL Draft, Gaudreau won the Hobey Baker Award in 2014 after his junior NCAA season at Boston College. A six-time NHL All-Star, he won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in 2017. Internationally, Gaudreau won gold at the 2013 World Juniors with Team USA and earned bronze at the worlds in 2018.

He is coming off a six-year, $40.5 million contract with an average annual value of $6.75 million.

The Salem, N.J., native has 210 goals and 609 points in 602 career NHL games, all with the Flames.

More to come.