The Utah Jazz have signed former University of California, Los Angeles Bruins guard/forward Johnny Juzang to a two-way contract worth an undisclosed amount, the team announced Friday.

We have officially signed @JohnnyJuzang to a two-way contract 📝



Welcome to Utah! https://t.co/3htiKUafa6 pic.twitter.com/0ewHJgXGKO — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 15, 2022

Juzang, 21, played collegiately for the Bruins for two seasons (2020-21) after spending his 2019 season with the University of Kentucky Wildcats (2019).

In his 30 games played for the Bruins last season, the six-foot-seven Los Angeles, Calif., native played in 30 games and averaged 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists, earning 2021-22 All-Pac-12 First Team honours.

Juzang averaged 19.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in nine games during his first NCAA tournament. His efforts led the Bruins to the the Final Four in 2021 and the Sweet 16 in 2022.

In his 85 career-collegiate games over three seasons, he holds career averages of 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.5 minutes per contest.

In three games played for the Jazz in the NBA Summer League, Juzang averaged 6.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game.