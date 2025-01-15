All Elite Wrestling is putting on a massive card tonight as AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage emanates from the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati. Watch all the action LIVE tonight at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on TSN2, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Jon Moxley defends AEW World Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs

After winning the Casino Gauntlet to become the No. 1 contender, Powerhouse Hobbs looks to win his first World Championship tonight as he takes on Jon Moxley in the main event.

Hobbs has promised to shock the world in his first opportunity to capture the AEW World Title and did not mince words when addressing the champion.

“Mox, I’ve been listening since the beginning. Everything you want is in front of you. You wanted people to stand up and take initiative. I stood up to you and you tucked tail. This Wednesday on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, there’s nothing you can do to me and I’m going to make you my b—-!."

There is plenty of history between the two, as Hobbs lost six months of his career when he was injured in a match against Moxley last April, when he challenged for the IWGP World Championship.

Moxley’s Death Riders: Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir will surely play a role in tonight’s championship match. Moxley, the four-time AEW World Champion, has successfully defended the title twice since beating Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream in October, once against Orange Cassidy at Full Gear in November, and again in a four-way match against Cassidy, Jay White, and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page at World's End in December.

Hobbs is looking for his second singles title in AEW, and first since winning the TNT Championship in 2023. The 33-year-old held the title for 42 days, defending it four times before losing Wardlow.



Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage

It’s the Best Bout Machine vs. The Machine as Kenny Omega makes his long-awaited return to AEW against Brian Cage.

Omega has not wrestled in All Elite Wrestling since Dec. 2023 due to injury. After making his return at World’s End two weeks ago, Omega spoke to at Dynamite last week, thanking the crowd for their support on his long road back from diverticulitis.

He was interrupted by the Don Callis family and was attacked by Cage, Kyle Fletcher, and Lance Archer before Will Ospreay made the save.

Cage has declared tonight’s bout his dream match and is determined to prove himself on the biggest stage of his career.

“January 2025 is set to deliver my dream match—what away to kick off the year! I've got nothing to lose and everything to gain, and I’m determined to gain it all,” Cage posted on X. “I’m riding this tidal wave of momentum into the new year, and I will showcase my very best work on that stage. So, whether you’re a fan of Brian Cage or not, you’re about to become one.”

AEW Women's Casino Gauntlet

The first ever Casino Women’s Gauntlet will take place tonight, with several women looking to earn an AEW Women’s Championship match at Grand Slam in Brisbane, Australia next month.

AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May will be on commentary, scouting her potential future opponent.

Kris Statlander earned the number one spot in the Gauntlet after defeating Toni Storm and Willow Nightingale last week on Dynamite.



HOOK vs. Christian Cage

HOOK will finally get his hands on Christian Cage as the two square off on Dynamite. HOOK has been after The Patriarch for months after Cage attacked his father Taz, putting him on the shelf.

Can the young upstart take down the veteran? Will Cage use tonight as an opportunity to cash in his contract for a guaranteed World Title match?

ALSO: