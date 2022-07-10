The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed punter Jon Ryan and kicker Seth Small, the team announced on Sunday.

Ryan, 40, played 28 games over two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2019 and 2021, registering 169 punts for 8,192 yards.

The Regina, Sask., native played 191 games over 12 seasons in the National Football League, including 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and two seasons with the Green Bay Packers after beginning his career in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Small, 22, attended training camp with the Ticats this year and appeared in both preseason games.

The Katy, Texas, native also attended mini-camp with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.

Small played 46 games over four seasons at Texas A&M University, converting 71 of 91 field goal attempts.

The Ticats, who are 0-4 to start the season, also announced they have released offensive lineman Aron Johnson, punter Simon Laryea and linebacker Jared Beeksma.