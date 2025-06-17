Jonatan Clase and Myles Straw both exited Tuesday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks with injuries.

Clase was hit by a pitch on the right knee during the bottom of the fourth, before his replacement, Straw, crashed into the outfield wall in the top of the fifth.

Alan Roden entered the game to take over at centre field.

The Jays officially announced that Clase was removed from Tuesday's contest with a right knee contusion.

The 23-year-old Clase has put up a .205 average, .279 on-base percentage, and a .561 OPS through 25 games with the Jays this season.

The 30-year-old Straw boasts a .264 average, .294 on-base percentage, and a .633 OPS through 59 games this year.