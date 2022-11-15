37m ago
Canadiens' Drouin to miss 4 to 6 weeks with UBI
The Montreal Canadiens announced Tuesday evening that forward Jonathan Drouin will miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury he suffered against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 5.
TSN.ca Staff
L'attaquant Jonathan Drouin ratera de 4 à 6 semaines en raison d'une blessure au haut du corps subie le 5 novembre c. Vegas.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 16, 2022
Forward Jonathan Drouin will miss 4 to 6 weeks with an upper-body injury sustained on November 5 vs. Vegas.
The 27-year-old Quebec-born forward has skated in 12 games with the Canadiens this season, tallying four assists with two power-play points.
Originally the third-overall pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2013 NHL Draft, Drouin spent three seasons with the Lightning (2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17) before being traded to the Canadiens in June of 2017. Drouin later signed a six-year, $33 million contract with the Canadiens.
In 439 career NHL games, Drouin has scored 75 goals and recorded 256 points.