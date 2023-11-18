MONTREAL — Hockey Canada has a new board of directors.

Jonathan Goldbloom was appointed as chair by the board, taking over from Hugh L. Fraser.

Gillian Apps, Amanda Fowler, Corey Hirsch, Kristi Miller, Krista Outhwaite and Geoffrey Wong are the newest directors to be elected onto the board.

Grant Borbridge, Goldbloom and Marian Jacko were re-elected after serving on the organization’s transition board of directors.

Goldbloom, a resident of Montreal, was a member of the executive committee for the inaugural Beyond the Boards Summit and led Hockey Canada’s recent president and chief executive officer search committee.

Fraser said in a release Friday that he would not be seeking re-election, driven by a desire to pursue other projects related to safe sport. Fraser was named as part of a transition board in December 2022 and has since overseen a series of changes to the sporting body.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2023.