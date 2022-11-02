Huberdeau: 'I have to be better and that’s what I’ll do'

Jonathan Huberdeau vowed Wednesday to improve upon his slow start to the season with the Calgary Flames.

Acquired in July as part of Calgary's return for Matthew Tkachuk, Huberdeau has one goal and five points in his first eight games with the Flames.

“I still have a lot of work to do," Huberdeau said, per the Calgary Sun. "Obviously, it hasn’t been easy for me at the beginning of the year. I’m way better than what I am right now.

“Obviously, I’m not creating nothing out there, so I have to start doing that. That’s why they brought me here. I’m an offensive guy and I have to play in their zone. I think I’m kind of running after the puck and turning over the puck.

“I think it’s an adjustment, but I have to be better and that’s what I’ll do.”

With Huberdeau struggling to click with Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli, the Flames moved Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapane to their top line alongside the winger for Tuesday's loss against the Seattle Kraken. Kadri scored in the second period of the 5-4 loss, with MacKenzie Weegar and Chris Tanev drawing the assists.

Huberdeau, who finished last season with 30 goals and an NHL-best 85 assists for a career high 115 points, signed an eight-year, $84 million contract extension with the Flames in August which will kick in next season.

The Flames (5-3) will host the Nashville Predators (3-6-1) on Thursday night.