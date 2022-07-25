Huberdeau on getting traded to Calgary: 'It was a big shock for me'

While both players are a year away from unrestricted free agency, Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar said Monday they're open to signing long-term deals with the Calgary Flames.

Huberdeau and Weegar were acquired Friday from the Florida Panthers as part of Calgary's return for Matthew Tkachuk.

Huberdeau, who had a career-high 115 points last season, said his agent had already talked to Flames general manager Brad Treliving.

"I'm open to staying in Calgary for a long time," Huberdeau said as the two players were introduced on a Zoom call Monday.

"Open to signing a long-term deal," added Weegar. "...Looking forward to my agent talking to Brad."

So…open to possibility of remaining a Calgary Flame?



Huberdeau: "I'm open to staying in Calgary for a long time."



Says his agent and Treliving have talked already.



Weegar: "Open to signing a long-term deal…looking forward to my agent talking to Brad." — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) July 25, 2022

Huberdeau, 29, is entering the last season of a six-year contract carrying a cap hit of $5.9 million. He matched a career-high with 30 goals last season with a career-best 85 assists. He added one goal and five points in 10 playoff games.

Weegar, 28, will carry a cap hit of $3.2 million in the last year of his current deal this season. He had eight goals and 44 points in 80 games last season, adding one assist in 10 playoff games.

The Flames currently have $36 million in projected cap space for next summer with 12 players under contract, per CapFriendly, and Andrew Mangiapane still to sign as a restricted free agent this summer.