The Calgary Stampeders re-signed defensive back Jonathan Moxey to a two-year extension, the team announced on Friday.

Moxey, 28, was a West-Division all-star last season where he recorded 26 defensive tackles, two special-teams stops and had a punt return for five yards.

"Jonathan did a great job for us last year while playing multiple positions," Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said in a statement. "His versatility and his energy make us a better team.

Moxey has played three seasons with the Stampeders where he has 52 defensive tackles, eight special-teams stops, two interceptions, 17 knockdowns, and one fumble recovery in 34 games.

The 5-foot-10 defensive back was scheduled to become a free agent on Feb. 14.

Prior to joining the Stampeders, Moxey spent time with the National Football League's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals on their practice squads.