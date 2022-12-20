The Indianapolis Colts have placed running back Jonathan Taylor on the injured reserve list, ending his season, it was announced Tuesday.

We have signed LB Cameron McGrone off of the NE Patriots practice squad, signed RB Jordan Wilkins to the 53-man roster from the PS, placed RB Jonathan Taylor on IR and waived DE Ifeadi Odenigbo.



We also signed TE Dominique Dafney and RB Aaron Shampklin to the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 20, 2022

The Colts also said they are signing running back Jordan Wilkins off the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Taylor injured his ankle on the opening drive of the game after he caught a screen pass for 13 yards. That was his only offensive touch for the Colts.

The Wisconsin product missed three games earlier this season with an injury to the same ankle.

The 23-year-old led the league in rushing last season and has 861 yards with four touchdowns in 11 games this season.

The Colts (4-9-1) will be back in action when they host the Los Angeles Chargers next week on Monday Night Football.