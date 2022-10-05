1h ago
Colts rule star RB Taylor (ankle) out vs. Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday that they will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor Thursday against the Denver Broncos.
TSN.ca Staff
RB Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for #INDvsDEN.— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 5, 2022
The 23-year-old is dealing with a badly twisted right ankle suffered in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans.
A product of the University of Wisconsin, the New Jersey-born running back has amassed 328 yards and a touchdown through four games this season.
The former second-round pick in 2020 (41st overall) is coming off his first respective Pro-Bowl and All-Pro honours for his 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns.