It’s been more than 650 days since Jonathan Toews last played in the NHL.

The former Chicago Blackhawks captain stepped away from hockey before the 2023-24 season to get healthy after playing just 53 games the year prior.

When he left, Toews made it clear he wasn’t retiring.

“I cannot deny my love for the game of hockey and still feel the passion for competing at my highest level.” Toews said Aug. 2023. “However, these last few seasons have been very difficult considering my health challenges.”

The Canadian missed the entire 2020-21 season with symptoms of long COVID and chronic immune response syndrome, but was able to play parts of two seasons after before fully stepping away.

But now buzz around a return to the league is starting to surface. According to reports, a market is forming around Toews, but it does not appear he will return this season.

Earlier this week TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Toews is focused on coming back for next season after two full years out of the league.

“Toews isn't planning on coming back this season," LeBrun said on Insider Trading. "I wouldn't bet against a guy with the heart of a lion, but that's his intention right now, according to people familiar with the situation.”

FanDuel has priced a market on Toews’ return prior to Dec. 31 2025, with the Yes option coming in as a -215 favourite. That number represents an implied probability of 68.25 per cent. The No option is listed at +164.

While it remains to be seen if Toews will make a comeback, I will not be betting against the 36-year-old and wish him nothing the best and good health in the coming years.

As for this column, we’re going to keep the main the thing the main thing as we look to sweep the player props once again after a 4-0 week last week and highlight some of the more popular teams the public is backing on the moneyline for tonight’s slate.

Let’s get to it.

PLAYER PROPS TO MONITOR

So far I have spotlighted 41 props in this portion of the article with a 23-18 record, which includes going 4-0 last week.

This week I have targeted a few player props that have good matchups for tonight.

Player Prop Odds Jonathan Huberdeau O 1.5 Shots on Goal -130 Conor Garland U 0.5 Points -140 Sam Bennett O 2.5 Shots on Goal -125

Jonathan Huberdeau has at least two or more shots on goal in his last nine games against bottom 10 defences for shots on goal allowed. The Minnesota Wild enter Saturday night 27th in shots on goal per game allowed.

Conor Garland has failed to record at least one point in four of his last five games against teams that rank in the top 10 for assists allowed. The Washington Capitals enter this game allowing the fewest goals and assists in the NHL.

Sam Bennett has at least three shots on goal in five straight games against bottom 10 defences for shots on goal allowed. The San Jose Sharks enter today last in the league allowing 32.5 shots per game.

MOST PUBLIC SIDES

Most Popular sides

Away Home Popular Side Florida Panthers San Jose Sharks Panthers -345 Carolina Hurricanes New York Islanders Hurricanes -230 Washington Capitals Vancouver Canucks Capitals -132 Calgary Flames Minnesota Wild Wild -156 Nashville Predators Anaheim Ducks Predators -196

PUBLIC VS. COIN

For just the second time all season the coin and public were on the same side of all three games last week going 1-2 as the public continues to hold a strong lead.

After the coin got off to an early lead, I started to question if the public would ever be able to catch up, but a 8-4 run for the public, combined with a 3-9 stretch for the coin has seen this competition flip (no pun) on it’s head.

The 1-2 performance for the coin last week extends it’s slump of failing to pick two winners in a week to seven straight columns, meanwhile the public has enjoyed a winning week in five of those. After 12 games it was the coin leading 7-5 over the slumping 4-8 public.

But now, after 33 games the public sits 17-16 with the coin suddenly way behind at 13-20. It’s a long season, so I’m not writing off the coin just yet, but it’s not looking good.

Public: Panthers, Hurricanes, Capitals

Coin: Sharks, Hurricanes, Capitals

Public vs. Coin