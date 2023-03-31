Chicago Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson announced Friday that Jonathan Toews will play Saturday night against the New Jersey Devils.

Luke Richardson says Jonathan Toews will play tomorrow vs New Jersey#Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/gL4pVcwAzl — Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) March 31, 2023

"He [Toews] said he felt good today...He was like, 'Well it's not going to be perfect; might be ugly.' I said, 'We're a little bit ugly right now.' So he'll fit right in," said Richardson.

Toews has not played since Jan. 28 after announcing he had been dealing with COVID and chronic immune response syndrome. Toews did not play the entire 2020-2021 season due to chronic immune response syndrome.

The 34-year-old has 14 goals and 28 points in 46 games this season as the Blackhawks sit dead last in the NHL standings.

The third overall pick by Chicago at the 2006 NHL Draft, Toews captained the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships (2010, 2013, 2015). He has won the Conn Smythe Trophy (2010) and Frank J. Selke Trophy (2013). Internationally, he has won two Olympic gold medals with Team Canada and won the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.

A pending unrestricted free agent, he is in the final season of an eight-year, $84 million contract with a $10.5 million AAV.

The Winnipeg, Man., product has 371 goals and 880 points in 1,060 career NHL games.