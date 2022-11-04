Country music stars Jordan Davis, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line and Canadian Josh Ross are set to light up the stage during the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show at the 109th Grey Cup from Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sask., the Canadian Football League announced Friday.

The 109th Grey Cup will be played at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on TSN.

“It’s always great to play in Canada, and I can’t wait to soak in the energy and vibe of Grey Cup,” said Davis on CTV's evening edition of Etalk on Friday. “Canadian music fans are some of the best in the world. Playing for them, especially with Tyler and Josh, will make for an incredibly special night that I’ll never forget.”

A native of Shreveport, La., Davis recently reached the top of the charts for the fourth time in his career with a track off his 2021 EP Buy Dirt (feat. Luke Bryan). The double-platinum hit, which has been nominated for Single and Song of the Year at the Country Music Awards, is one of the many hits off his debut album to top the charts. The winner of Best New Country Artist at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Davis is also a two-time nominee for the Academy of Country Music’s New Male Artist of the Year and Billboard’s Top New Country Artist in 2018.

Monroe, Ga., native Hubbard echoed Davis' sentiments when discussing the opportunity to play the Grey Cup.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled. Is there anything more exciting than sports and music coming together?" said Hubbard. "The action on the field; the intensity of the crowd; the energy coursing throughout the stadium – it’s pure entertainment and joy. And it’ll be such a blessing to be a part of.”

Hubbard released his first solo venture, Dancin’ in the Country, this past summer, featuring the newly No. 1 hit 5 Foot 9 – the record is the latest addition to an extensive music catalogue that includes song-writing duties on 19 No. 1 singles, including seven across five award-winning studio albums as singer/songwriter of the multi-Platinum duo, Florida Georgia Line with Brian Kelley.

His new single, I’m the Only One, is set to be released off his forthcoming debut solo album on January 27, 2023. Hubbard wrote on every song, and teamed up with country artists, including Ross Copperman, Zach Kale, and 107th Grey Cup Halftime Show performer Keith Urban on the record as he ventures forward as a solo artist.

Accompanying Davis and Hubbard on the Twisted Tea Halftime Show stage is Ontario-born singer/songwriter and former Western University Mustang defensive back Josh Ross.

“Growing up, football was everything, and like so many young Canadians, the Grey Cup was the goal," said Ross. "Injuries led me on a different path, and now, music is my greatest passion, and the stage is where I’m living my dreams. So, to see these two paths come together, and lead to Saskatchewan – life is funny sometimes, but it’s also perfect.”

Ross made his major-label debut with his single On A Different Night. He followed up that hit with a pair of summertime anthems in Tall Boys and First Taste of Gone, which rocketed into the Top-five Canadian Country Music Charts and the Canadian Hot 100. Ross was named one of three finalists in SiriusXM’s Top of the Country competition in search of Canada’s next big country music talent, and he was recently nominated for the 2022 Rising Star at the Canadian Country Music Awards.