The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed national linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed and American wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr., the team announced Sunday.

Herdman-Reed, 28, played in nine games for the Roughriders during the 2021 season, recording one defensive tackle and two special teams tackles, before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Prior to his time with the Riders, he spent three seasons with the B.C. Lions (2019-29), where he played 52 games and made 95 defensive tackles, 44 special teams tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble. He was selected in the seventh round (60th overall) by the Lions in the 2017 CFL Draft.

Herdman-Reed has family ties to the Roughriders as his brother Justin Herman-Reed joined the Roughriders in 2021 after spending three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2017-19).

The 24-year-old Watkins Jr. joins the Riders after spending time in the National Football League with the San Francisco 49ers (2021) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2022).

The Fort Myers, Fla., native played three collegiate seasons (2018-2020) at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. In 25 games, the former Blazer made 98 catches for 1,642 yards and nine touchdowns. Watkins Jr. earned First Team All-Conference USA recognition as a senior and was also named to the Second Team All-Conference USA following the 2019 season. The Florida native previously spent two seasons (2016-17) at Dodge City Community College, making 62 receptions for 706 yards and five touchdowns