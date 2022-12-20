Mitchell on Jays' needs: Conforto could fit the bill as a left-handed hitting outfielder

The Kansas City Royals and right-hander Jordan Lyles are closing in on a two-year deal, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Lyles, 32, spent last season with the Baltimore Orioles and turned in possibly the best season of his career, going 12-11 with a 4.42 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 32 starts. He allowed 196 hits and struck out 144 hitters in 179.0 innings.

A 12-year MLB veteran, the Royals would be his eighth big league team should the deal become finalized. He has also pitched for the Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates in addition to the Orioles.

In 321 career MLB appearances, Lyles owns a 5.10 ERA and 1.42 WHIP.

Lyles was selected No. 38 overall in the 2008 MLB Draft by the Astros and made his big league debut in May of 2011.