The Toronto Blue Jays will be without their All-Star closer for the foreseeable future as Jordan Romano was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation on Saturday.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Jordan Romano (lower back inflammation) placed on 15-day IL



🔹 RHP Nate Pearson recalled from Triple-A and will be active today pic.twitter.com/c898MBSPwo — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 29, 2023

Romano, who is tied for the American League lead in saves with 28, exited Toronto's 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday with two outs in the ninth inning after re-aggravating a back injury.

Right-handed relief pitcher Nate Pearson has been recalled from the minors in a corresponding move.

The 30-year-old righty originally suffered his back injury while warming up to enter the All-Star Game on July 11.

Romano, a two-time All-Star from Markham, Ont., has a 2.79 earned run average with 51 strikeouts in 42 innings pitched this season.

Pearson, 26, was sent to Triple-A Buffalo last week after allowing a combined six earned runs over his two latest big league relief appearances.

Despite his struggles as of late, Pearson, who was selected by the Jays in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft, is putting together a solid season in 2023, recording a 4.75 ERA with 36 strikeouts over 36 innings pitched.