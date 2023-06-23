Jordan Staal expressed his desire to remain with the Carolina Hurricanes after the season ended, but TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports contract talks have hit a stand still.

Staal, who has served as captain of the Hurricanes since 2019, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

"Simply put, things can change with a phone call, especially at this time of the year. As far as Staal is concerned with the Hurricanes, they’re at an impasse," Dreger said on Insider Trading. "Things can change relatively quickly, but this was an extension that was supposed to have been done almost 10 months ago.

"I believe that Staal’s camp supplied the Hurricanes with a number of options, so they’re trying to be as flexible as they can. But they need Hurricanes’ owner Tom Dundon to move from his position. If he doesn’t, we could see Staal as an unrestricted free agent on July 1."

Staal spent this season playing out the final season of a 10-year, $60 million contract signed with the Hurricanes in 2012. He posted 17 goals and 34 points in 81 games, adding two goals and eight points in 15 playoff games.

"I want to be here. I want to be a part of this group,” Staal said after the team's postseason exit. “I love these guys and I love this organization. I want to finish my career off here.

“I don’t plan on going anywhere. I’ve obviously been here long enough and there’s no reason to leave. We have a great group of guys and a great team, and it has been a pleasure to be a leader here and be part of these guys.”

As Dreger noted, Staal said he would be flexible on contract options to allow the Hurricanes to manage their cap space as they try to add pieces to their roster.

“We’ll see how that goes. I’m not sure about the numbers and the details and whatever helps the team moving forward with the [salary] cap,” Staal said. “We’ll find something that works for both parties and we’ll move on to bigger and better things here soon.

“I’m sure we’ll find a way to get a deal done now that we’re finished here, and we’ll hopefully check off some unfinished business here.”

Staal, a Stanley Cup winner with the Penguins in 2009, has 275 goals and 373 assists in 1,173 career games with the Hurricanes and Penguins. He was selected second overall by Pittsburgh in the 2006 NHL Draft.