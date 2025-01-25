CALGARY - American speedskating star Jordan Stolz stayed undefeated this World Cup season with a victory in the men's 1,000 metres in Calgary.

The 20-year-old from West Bend, Wis., also won the 1,500 metres at the Olympic Oval where he'll also race the 500 metres. Stolz has yet to lose a World Cup race over the three distances this season.

Italian speedskater Davide Ghiotto set a world record in the men's 10,000 metres en route to gold.

Ghiotto crossed the line in 12 minutes, 25.69 seconds to better the previous record of 12:30.74 set by Sweden's Nils van der Poel at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Joy Beune of the Netherlands took the women's 1,500 metres a day after her victory in the 1,000.

The host Canadian team had yet to reach the podium after two days of racing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2025.