ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jorge Soler homered in his fifth consecutive game, and pinch-hitter Garrett Cooper delivered a tiebreaking double during the Miami Marlins' four-run 10th inning Saturday night in their 8-5 victory over Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels.

Cooper hit a long fly to left-center off Jaime Barria (1-2), and Mickey Moniak couldn't make the tough catch after sprinting to get under it. Miami scored another run when video review determined catcher Matt Thaiss hadn't touched home plate while turning an inning-ending double play, and Garrett Hampson added a two-run single to punctuate the Marlins' third win in four games.

Soler’s go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh was his 17th of the season — second-most in the majors — and 12th in May, tying Miami’s team record for the month. He is one game shy of Giancarlo Stanton’s franchise record of six consecutive games with a homer, set in 2017.

Gio Urshela hit a tying solo homer in the eighth and added an RBI double and an RBI single for the Angels, who have lost two straight after winning six of seven. Ohtani struck out 10 and gave up one earned run in six innings, but finished May with one victory in five starts.

Dylan Floro (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for the Marlins, who have beaten the Angels in consecutive games for the first time ever. Bryan Hoeing allowed a run in the 10th before closing it out.

Ohtani had his fourth 10-strikeout start of the season while yielding six hits, all singles, but the two-way star still struggled with his control at key moments, yielding three walks.

Ohtani also went 0 for 4 at the plate with a walk and his seventh stolen base of the season.

Thaiss had a two-run single in the sixth to put the Angels ahead, but reliever Chase Silseth gave it back by walking four of his seven batters and allowing Soler's homer. Silseth, who also balked and threw two wild pitches, has given up multiple runs in three of his last four outings.

Urshela evened it in the eighth with his 402-foot shot off Steven Okert.

Edward Cabrera pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning for Miami, but walked four.

Miami scored an unearned run in the first inning when Jonathan Davis reached second on Ohtani's throwing error and eventually scored on Yuli Gurriel's single. Los Angeles tied it on Urshela's RBI double off the wall in the second.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: LHP A.J. Puk threw a 20-pitch bullpen in Anaheim for his next step back from a left elbow injury. He's been out since May 10. ... OF Avisaíl García (back tightness) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.

Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon ran sprints to test his injured groin, which has sidelined him for two weeks. He will travel on Los Angeles' upcoming road trip.

UP NEXT

Patrick Sandoval (3-3, 3.47 ERA) takes the mound Sunday for Los Angeles in the series finale. Miami's 20-year-old Eury Pérez (1-1, 2.79), the 6-foot-8 rookie, makes his fourth career start after taking his first loss Tuesday in Colorado.

