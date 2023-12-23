KUNGSBACKA, Sweden — Canada added defencemen Jorian Donovan and Ty Nelson to its roster for the world junior hockey championship Saturday after losing a couple of important members of the blue line.

They replace defencemen Tristan Luneau and Tanner Molendyk, who will not participate in the world juniors due to injury.

Really tough news for Luneau and Molendyk; Christmas comes early for Donovan and Nelson.



Luneau, an Anaheim Ducks prospect, was expected to be a key contributor as one of a few players with NHL experience on the team.

Donovan was added to Canada's pre-tournament camp Friday after Molendyk's upper-body injury earlier in the day in a 6-3 tune-up win over Switzerland. Luneau did not participate in any of Canada's pre-tournament games.

Donovan, an Ottawa Senators prospect, has eight goals and 18 assists in 31 games with the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs this season. He had an assist in Canada's 6-5 overtime loss to the United States in exhibition action Saturday.

Nelson has 12 goals and 19 assists in 28 games with the OHL's North Bay Battalion.

The defending-champion Canadians open the tournament on Boxing Day against Finland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2023.